After more than 150 hours of work, Oregon State University-Cascades' student life department has a new website. It provides virtual activities, events and other information to students who won't attend a class in-person for the rest of the spring term due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly half of the university's undergraduate students use it daily, and the site's format has been copied at OSU's larger Corvallis campus.
But this site wasn't created by OSU-Cascades' tech department: It was the brainchild of 18-year-old freshman Quentin Comus.
Comus started building the website three weeks ago. It's officially operated by OSU-Cascades' Office of Student Life, where he's the event planner.
"I create events in-person and get to see students connecting with the university and each other," Comus said. "I wanted to make sure we could continue that, even though we’re moving virtually.”
About 42% of OSU-Cascades' 1,026 undergraduate students typically visit the site each day, Comus said in an email.
One reason the site is so popular: it's connected to Canvas, the online learning platform the university is using for remote teaching. For a student, going from a livestream English lecture to the Student Life page on Canvas is just a click away.
"They’re already going to be on here every day for their academic coursework, so our non-academic site shows up right next to the others," Comus said.
On the website, accessible to all OSU-Cascades students, visitors can read information about candidates for the upcoming student government elections, get contacts for various student clubs, get help creating a resume from OSU-Cascades staff, and more. It's essentially a college student services office, but all online.
There's also a calendar with various virtual events that students can participate in. For the last two Friday nights, Comus scheduled Netflix parties, where students could chat with each other while watching "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" or "Space Jam" in separate dorms.
Comus planned his most ambitious virtual event for Friday night — a livestream variety show. Students will submit videos of themselves performing various talents, and students watching will vote via text to determine a winner.
One of the most difficult aspects of creating the website was making Canvas — almost exclusively used for academic purposes — into a platform for activities, Comus said.
"Some days, I would start working, and it would be just creating graphics for the various pages, and that was fun," Comus said. "Other days, I would get very frustrated with the fact that I didn’t really know what I was doing. But overall, I still enjoyed it."
Wesley Peterson, a first-year student at OSU-Cascades, said he frequently visits the new student life website. He's participated in some fitness challenges posted by the university's fitness center, and plans to submit a video of him skiing for Friday's variety show.
"It’s very easy to get to, it’s right next to all the rest of my classes at Canvas," Peterson said. "If I’m ever bored and get done with homework, I can pop over there and check out all the activities and stuff.”
Although it took time for students to catch on, the new website is starting to bring OSU-Cascades' quarantined students together, said Risa Christie, who is a junior at the university and director of student advocacy for OSU-Cascades' student government.
“I really enjoy all the clubs online," Christie said. "I think our fitness center especially has posted a lot of exciting workouts for students to do, and has brought a lot of comradery amongst our students.”
Kristen Martin, OSU-Cascades' assistant director of student life, said she and other student life staff have been impressed with Comus' website and his dedication to perfecting it.
"It’s been really inspiring to see a student create something like this," she said. "Especially in a time ... when everybody’s overwhelmed and learning new remote learning platforms, I think his ingenuity and enthusiasm for this project has really impacted a lot of our student leaders.”
