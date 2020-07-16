To keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 while continuing in-person learning, Oregon State University-Cascades will implement many drastic changes on its southwest Bend campus when instruction resumes on Sept. 23.
Everyone inside campus buildings, from students to faculty to visitors, will be required to wear face coverings. Students will choose between courses that are entirely online, entirely in-person, or a mix of the two. And dorm rooms on campus will have only one student.
These re-opening plans, which OSU-Cascades released Thursday, could still change if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens locally, said Becky Johnson, the university's vice president.
"We’re trying to stay as flexible as possible, because things are changing so rapidly," she said. "We realize this is our plan right now. Two weeks from now ... things could change.”
Although 80% of the university's 263 fall courses will have at least some in-person components, every single class will be offered remotely if a student wishes to learn from home, according to a university press release. Students who opt to take an in-person class from home will be able to watch the instructor teach the class because cameras will be placed in the classroom, Johnson said.
Faculty will also have some flexibility in regards to in-person versus online learning, Johnson said.
"If it’s a hands-on lab or field class, we want a lot more in-person contact," she said. "But if it’s not that kind of class, and the faculty didn’t feel comfortable (teaching in-person) ... we wanted to make sure there was options for those faculty as well.”
The balance of in-person vs. remote learning for each course can be found on OSU-Cascades' online course catalog.
Physical distancing will also be enforced by placing all desks in classrooms six feet apart. Buildings will have specific directional signs indicating entrances, exits and one-way hallways, and there will be more transitional time between classes, to reduce crowding, the release stated.
OSU-Cascades' average class size of 18 students will make it easier to maintain social distancing in classrooms, Johnson said.
The face covering requirement is a university-wide policy for OSU, not just at the Bend branch, according to the university's website. Coverings must be worn not just inside campus buildings, but also in outdoor areas when physical distancing can't be maintained, the website stated.
There are a few exceptions to the face covering requirement, such as if a person is under the age of 2, or if a person has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face mask. OSU cannot deny an education to students who refuse to wear face masks on campus, but they may be referred to remote-only learning, Johnson said.
All of OSU-Cascades' dorm rooms will be prepared for single occupancy, and bathrooms will be shared by no more than two students.
"If two students who know each other and feel comfortable living with each other want to be in a double (room), we would allow that as long as they can demonstrate to us that they’re both safe to be living together," Johnson said.
There will also be rooms specifically designated for students who need to self-isolate due to COVID-19, the release stated.
Conference and meeting rooms on OSU-Cascades' campus can't be rented to outside groups, and dining hall and coffee will only be available to those who work, study and/or live on the campus, the press release stated.
More information on OSU-Cascades' fall re-opening plan is available on the university website.
