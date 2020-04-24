Leaders at Oregon State University-Cascades have given more than $25,000 for students at the university who are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they're asking others to also donate.
Becky Johnson, vice president at OSU-Cascades, along with her spouse, Lori Elkins, and Oregon State University Foundation board member Doug Layman, made the contribution to the Beavers Care Initiative fund, according to an OSU-Cascades press release. The fund helps students at the university who are struggling with food insecurity, a loss of a job, technology needs and more, the release stated.
Those interested in donating to the Beavers Care Initiative can visit the OSU Foundation's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.