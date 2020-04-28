Classrooms might be closed at Oregon State University-Cascades due to COVID-19, but the university will still host a series of virtual admissions events this spring for prospective students and their families.
The events, which will all be held via Zoom video chat, include an exploration of OSU-Cascades' student clubs and activities, a session on the university's elementary education degree program, college search assistance for high school juniors and more.
The virtual events start Wednesday, and run through May 13. For a complete list, visit OSU-Cascades' website.
