Seniors at Oregon State University's campuses in Bend and Corvallis will have to wait to don their caps and gowns: The university is postponing commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to postpone graduation ceremonies was announced by OSU on Thursday morning. The university said the choice was made partly because students in both Corvallis and Oregon State University-Cascades' Bend campus overwhelmingly supported pushing the event to a later date.
Out of 713 OSU-Cascades students surveyed, 76% favored postponing the ceremony, according to an OSU press release. More than 65% of surveyed students in Corvallis expecting to graduate said the same, the press release stated.
Oregon State University-Cascades' graduation ceremony was originally planned for June 14 at the Les Schwab Amphitheater. The university has not yet announced a new ceremony date, but it could be as late as the fall, according to the press release.
Becky Johnson, vice president of OSU-Cascades, said the decision was "easy but heartwrenching."
"We don’t really have a choice, there’s no way you can have a gathering with people sitting close to each other and lots of handshaking," she told The Bulletin. "(But) I know it’s so meaningful for students and their families.”
The university will likely announce a rescheduled date for the ceremony once Gov. Kate Brown eases social distancing orders, Johnson said.
“Until that happens, it wouldn’t make sense to set a tentative date and then change it again," she said.
Devon Crane, a 22-year-old senior at OSU-Cascades, said he felt postponing the ceremony was a smart, safe move. But he was a little disappointed in not having a classic June commencement, with warm summer weather.
However, Crane was very pleased that OSU-Cascades didn't opt for a virtual, online commencement, which he felt could get plagued with technical glitches.
“All in all, it’s a better choice to push it back than to try and do an online version," he said. "I feel like that would be more of a can of worms to try to get working.”
