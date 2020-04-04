Workplace safety officials have received dozens of complaints about Deschutes County employers who are alleged to have violated social distancing orders aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, according to records released by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The records show widespread confusion about how to keep employees safe and an agency hammered by an influx of complaints.
Thirty-six workplace complaints related to the novel coronavirus were filed against Bend employers between March 2 and April 2, according to OSHA. But it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the rest of Oregon.
Statewide, Oregon OSHA received approximately 2,300 complaints during the week ending March 28. For context, the agency typically receives around 2,000 complaints in a year, according to spokeswoman Leah Andrews.
To address the inundation, the agency has altered its operations and shifted personnel.
“As you can imagine, it’s a triage process that’s happening right now,” Andrews said.
Lariot Corp. received four COVID-19-related complaints for its KFC franchise at 61335 S. U.S. Highway 97. According to the complaints, management for the fast-food restaurant required employees to work in close proximity and allowed customers to gather in the restaurant lobby after Gov. Kate Brown had issued her Stay Safe, Stay Home order on March 23.
One complainant wrote that an employee was coming to work despite being identified as presumptive for COVID-19.
Dutch Bros. received two complaints in Central Oregon — one for all six of its coffee houses in Bend and the other for just the location at 603 SE 3rd St.
St. Charles Health System also received two complaints.
Major employers like Costco, USPS, Humm Kombucha, Pacific Wood Works received one each for failing to maintain social distancing.
One government body, the city of Bend, received a complaint, in its Streets and Operations Department.
Only one employer is accused of violations considered “serious” by Oregon OSHA — Bend Dermatology at 2747 NE Connors Ave. Fifteen separate complaints are alleged, although only four are related to COVID-19. Those complaints state employees at Bend Dermatology received an email near the start of the pandemic, and no further training about social distancing, sanitation or personal protection equipment.
Many employers received complaints for not taking seriously Brown’s executive orders imposing social distancing guidelines and limiting business activity to only essential services.
These include complaints for Lice Clinics of America locations around the state, including its Bend clinic on Northwest College Way. The complaint states that staff must “stand close to each client to comb through and to complete the treatment (for) a total of 1.5 hours.”
Among the businesses accused of not enforcing social distancing are some packaging and shipping food and beverages. Herbert Marketing Group in Bend is accused of forcing employees to work in “extremely close contact”’ while packaging marijuana products.
Businesses throughout Oregon have received complaints for remaining open when there’s a question of whether they provide essential services. That's the case for Absolute Horse in Bend.
Absolute Horse owner Abbie Block said her store provides items that are essential for horse owners, such as veterinary supplies, supplements and horse blankets. Beyond that, her staff is “cleaning like crazy” and the doors are locked during business hours with items available for sale only through curbside pick-up.
“We’re a small business that’s just trying to keep going,” Block said.
Businesses under suspicion of violating workplace safety laws are afforded due process similar to criminal defendants, said Andrews, Oregon OSHA spokeswoman.
“It doesn’t mean that a business is guilty just because a complaint is filed,” Andrews said. “It’s the same as someone calling police with a tip.”
The agency will continue to focus on educating people about social distancing and asking businesses to correct violations. If a business willfully continues to violate public health law, then an investigation could begin and citations and sanctions could follow.
As of Friday, the district attorneys of the three Central Oregon counties reported no criminal citations had been written for violating the stay-home order.
