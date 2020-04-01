For runner Fiona Max, the last three weeks have been a roller coaster. There were days, especially when the weather was nice, when sticking to a routine and going for a run helped the Summit High School senior keep her sanity.
Then there were days where there was no escaping the reality of the coronavirus pandemic: no classes, athletic events or team training since mid-March.
The two-time girls cross country state champion and winner of the 3,000 meters at last spring’s state track and field meet is one of many Central Oregon athletes who have seen their seasons shrink more and more with the pandemic.
“I feel like it hasn't quite hit me yet, and that happens quite a bit,” said Max, the two-time Gatorade Oregon Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. “It’s been an interesting mix of keeping in touch with the team and the coaches and trying to stay positive.”
But state athletic officials offered a small victory Wednesday for high school athletes. The Oregon School Activities Association executive board, which had suspended the spring athletic season until April 28, decided not to cancel them at this time.
The fallout of the pandemic has left athletes, coaches and athletic directors uncertain about what the immediate future would bring to their schools' teams. Now, they have some clarity.
The executive board, during a meeting held via video conference, also decided Wednesday to keep spring state championship events on the calendar for the time being.
The board has aligned its decision with Gov. Kate Brown's decision to keep schools closed until April 28 and will continue to do so.
“Ultimately, we are waiting for the governor to make a final decision regarding the status of schools for the remainder of the year," said OSAA executive board member Steve Quick, who is also the Superintendent of the Harney County School District, in an email to The Bulletin.
"Given the amount of time and effort that has gone into this new Distance Learning for All program, it is most people's belief that students will not be returning to schools this year, but we are waiting for the governor to make that declaration before pulling the plug.”
In March, the board voted to cancel both the state solo music championships and the state speech championships. Baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf, band, and music championships are still alive, but team members are currently not allowed to practice together.
The board also did not support the idea of shifting the spring activities into the summer, despite an online petition that has over 17,000 signatures as of Wednesday evening.
"Concerns included increased staffing and personnel costs for school districts already facing uncertain financial impacts, scheduling issues regarding facility availability, plus student/family commitments for jobs, travel, etc.," an OSAA press release said.
Should the season continue after April 28, an issue could be if it is it will be safe enough to stop social distancing and return to competition. Will it be safe for baseball and softball players to return to dugouts, and for track and field athletes to return to running side by side during track meets?
It an interesting dilemma for Max.
"I really hope that when it comes down to it, we put public health before racing fast times," Max said. "If we are able to run at a state meet, it would be an exciting opportunity regardless of what people have been doing for training. At some point you have to weigh social distancing versus (giving up) one season of one year of your life."
Should the season continue after April 28, the OSAA, with help from Dr. Mick Koester, the chief medical adviser and chair of the association's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, developed guidelines once the season continues.
The guidelines include:
• A seven-day period with only practices and no contests
• Limited practices to once a day for three hours
• Maintaining the current requirement of no more than six consecutive days without a rest day
• Continuing heat warnings as appropriate to weather and baseball pitch count limitations
• Limiting the number of contests allowed in a week specific to each activity
• Emphasizing late afternoon starts and weekend contests when possible to limit loss of class time
The OSAA executive board expects to meet again online April 15 to discuss developments and take the necessary steps regarding spring sports and state championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.