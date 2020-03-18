OSAA extends suspension of Oregon high school spring sports

High school sports in Oregon will continue to be on hold for the next six weeks, the Oregon Schools Activities Association announced late Wednesday afternoon.
The OSAA met with its executive board Wednesday and extended the spring sports suspension, which will align with Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement Tuesday night that closed schools across the state through April 28 to slow the spreading of the coronavirus.
The OSAA last Friday suspended spring sports through the month of March after the governor ordered the state’s schools to close through March 31.
While spring sports could potentially still resume in late April, the state championships for speech (scheduled for April 23-25) and solo music (scheduled for May 2) were canceled by the OSAA after an executive board vote.
“As parents and former participants, the Executive Board and staff share in the disappointment of students, schools and communities regarding the cancellation of these state championships,” said OSAA executive director Peter Weber in a press release.
“We all remain committed to the health and safety of students throughout Oregon during this evolving public health emergency.”
The OSAA release also noted that the track and field state championships, originally scheduled to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, will be moved to different locations. Similar to last spring, the Class 6A/5A/4A meet will be held at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, while the 3A/2A/1A meet will take place at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Both meets are scheduled for May 29-30.
According to the OSAA release, the change of venues for the state track meet was “due to construction timelines for the completion of Hayward Field.”
In a phone interview with The Bulletin Wednesday afternoon, Weber said that these circumstances are uncharted and have never been dealt with before.
“We all want to have these activities,” Weber said. “At this point, where we are at, the health and safety of the kids and the communities are the priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.