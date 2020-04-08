In the days leading up to Wednesday, the executive director of the Oregon School Activities Association, Peter Weber, began drafting a press release that he had never envisioned having to write — the cancellation of all OSAA spring activities.
"We are heartbroken for the kids, especially the seniors," Weber said in a phone interview with The Bulletin.
It was inevitable that once the school year was canceled, the high school spring sports season would soon follow suit.
Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown announced during a press conference that Oregon schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Within an hour of the school cancellation, the OSAA canceled the spring sports season as well.
"That was the conversation that the board had last week in anticipation that this might happen," Weber said. "Basically, it authorized us that if (Gov. Brown) does close down the schools, then we would take immediate action to cancel the spring activities."
The OSAA made it official Wednesday evening that all activities would be canceled.
"We had maintained hope for an abbreviated spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to these uncertain times," Weber wrote in the press release. "Now more than ever, we need to apply the lessons learned through participation in education-based activities — teamwork, sacrifice, and resilience — and play our role in adhering to the public health guidelines. We all look forward to the day we will play again."
The cancellation should come as no surprise. Since the OSAA canceled the remainder of the winter sports season, the state's high school governing body had made it clear that any more school closures would likely spell the end of spring activities.
