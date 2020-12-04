Gov. Kate Brown on Friday painted a dark future for Oregon if the COVID-19 pandemic spirals out of control in the several months it will take to get a vaccine to most in the state.
"Our hardest days still lie ahead," Brown said. "Oregon hospitals are filling up."
Brown said Friday was the worst day of the crisis that hit Oregon 10 months ago.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 30 deaths — the highest one-day total. The 2,176 new infections also set a daily record.
In Deschutes County, 129 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, the highest reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Because of that sheer volume, county case investigation and contact tracing teams will not be able to contact all residents who test positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours, county officials said.
The state has now passed 80,000 total cases and 1,000 deaths since February. These come at the same time that Bend officials asked the governor to reopen elementary schools. The governor on Friday turned down their request citing community spread.
"The simple truth is that testing is not a silver bullet," Gov. Kate Brown said in her letter. "We can't test our way out of this pandemic, and schools are no exception. No one disputes that getting kids back in the classroom will improve students' educational outcomes, as well as their social and emotional well-being.
"But if want to reopen schools and keep them open, we have to bring COVID-19 case rates down to safer levels."
Meanwhile, Deschutes County Health Services is working with community partners and school-based health centers to see if its feasible to implement regular asymptomatic testing at schools, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
At Mosaic Medical, which operates the Central Oregon school-based clinics, they are preparing to accept the vaccine when it comes, said Richard Bennett, Mosaic Medical's chief clinical integration officer.
Oregon health officials said the current infection rate is 1.25, meaning four infected people spread COVID-19 to five uninfected people.
The rate means new infections would be above 2,000 per day through Christmas Eve, including 75 severe cases requiring hospitalization.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's leading infectious disease expert, said it would be another week to 10 days until the Thanksgiving holiday's full impact on the spread of COVID-19 is known.
But a Thanksgiving spike could push the infection rate to 1.5 — with every two people with COVID-19 infecting three others.
The higher rate would push new cases to 2,700 per day and severe cases to 110 per day.
Sidelinger said infections will spiral exponentially higher if the public doesn't wear masks, maintain social distancing, meet outdoors and limit the circle of people that meet over the upcoming Christmas holidays.
"We could overtop our hospital capacity," Sidelinger said.
Brown and the health officials expressed cautious optimism over the news of two vaccines nearing federal approval.
A vaccine from Pfizer could arrive in the state as early as Dec. 15, followed by another developed by Moderna.
Oregon is slated to receive about 267,400 doses by the end of the year. That's enough two-shot vaccinations to start immunizing the state's estimated 30,000 doctors, nurses and health care facility staff working with COVID-19 patients.
In Deschutes County, Summit Medical Group, St. Charles Health Center and Mosaic are all prepared to receive and store the vaccine in cold storage for distribution. This fall, Summit tested a drive-thru flu vaccination program that it will use once the vaccine is distributed.
"We've reached out proactively in recognition of Summit's scale and infrastructure that enables us to be a community partner to administer the vaccine," said Dr. Russell Massine, Summit Medical Group chief physician executive. "The public is curious and eager to participate in a vaccination program. We're just waiting word from the Oregon Health Authority."
St. Charles said it too is prepared to accept the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but is awaiting instruction from state health officials, said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive.
"In the meantime, we have convened a vaccine workgroup that is beginning to work through the legal and logistical requirements of being a vaccine provider, including understanding the chain of custody and devising plans for storage, inventory management and the prioritization of caregivers who will receive the vaccine," Absalon said in an email.
Rachel Banks, OHA's public health director, said the first two vaccines had an "almost unheard of" 95% effective rate. Flu vaccines usually are no more than 60% effective.
Banks said a "safe and effective" vaccine would get to Oregonians as fast as safely possible through a "robust, comprehensive and equity focused public distribution plan."
Allen said hope should be tempered with reality. It will take time and a major effort to get the vaccine into Oregon and then out to all the state's more than 4.2 million residents.
"It will be several months," he said.
"I know it is exhausting and the sacrifices are real," she said. "We just need you to hold on a little bit longer. Hope is on the way."
Suzanne Roig contributed to this report.
