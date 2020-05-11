When Joelle Wilson realized the COVID-19 pandemic was creating an unparalleled health crisis, she wanted to help.
A 2016 graduate of Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls with a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy, she wanted to put her experience and knowledge to work. So, on April 1, Wilson began applying for jobs as a respiratory therapist. Two days later she was flying east to start work as a respiratory therapist at New York University’s Winthrop Hospital on Long Island, about 25 miles from downtown New York City. The evening of April 6, after being fitted for an N95 mask, given a name badge and following a brief 45-minute orientation, she began her first 121/2-hour shift
It’s been intense. It wasn’t until 12 days later that she had her first-day off.
“It all happened so fast. It was just pack and go,” Wilson remembered during a telephone interview on a rare day off. “I’m seeing a lot of things that are unbelievable. … It’s stressful. I’ve seen nurses break down and cry. We’ll see patients get better, then take a turn for the worse.” She doesn’t know the mortality rate, but she says large numbers of patients don’t survive.
NYU Winthrop Hospital is at the epicenter of the pandemic at what’s regarded as one of the nation’s “hot spots.” The hospital’s first coronavirus patient was admitted March 6. As of late last week, more than 1,000 patients had been treated and released. Wilson doesn’t know how many have died, but estimates the total is in the hundreds. In New York’s Nassau County, where the hospital is located, as of late last week there had been 37,152 confirmed cases of COVD-19 and 1,818 deaths.
“This puts it (coronavirus) in a different spin. I’m afraid we’re going to be dealing with this for a while,” she believes, noting the disease’s spread is far more intense in New York and on the East Coast than elsewhere, especially places like Southern Oregon. “You guys aren’t seeing it like we’re seeing it here.”
Her work environment is stressful. The 591-bed hospital has been reconfigured to handle 1,050 intensive care patients, all people with varying degrees of COVID-19, including many on medical ventilators. Areas that were used for board meetings and yoga classes have been converted to ICU rooms. The hospital library is now a staff support area. There are emergency department tents and outside changing stations so that staff like Wilson can change from their clothes to hospital gowns and other personal protective equipment (PPE) when they arrive, then reverse the procedure after their work shifts.
“It’s busy, busy, busy,” she sais.
Critical items have been in short supply. Surgical teams are provided with personal protective equipment, but respiratory therapists sometimes are not. Because of shortages, Wilson wore one N95 mask eight consecutive days — “which I didn’t like,” she said. She describes some of the hospital gowns as “super thin” and of “no value.”
Working conditions aren’t always ideal, but she, like others, makes do with whatever’s available, always aware of the potential risks from close contact with patients. And, with one exception in her six-plus weeks at Winthrop, “every patient I’ve seen is a COVID patient.”
While the coronavirus especially affects older people with such previous medical conditions as heart disease or respiratory problems, Wilson says infected patients have also included infants, preteens, seemingly healthy physically fit young men and women and even a woman and her newborn baby. “It seems to affect everybody differently,” she says.
Among the difficult aspects of her work is knowing that family members are usually unable to have contact with a son, grandparent, mother, father, daughter or relative who might be close to death. “For the most part there’s no contact with family members,” Wilson says, although in recent days video chats have allowed dying patients to at least hear the voices of family members.
Wilson is frustrated because she believes many news media reports downplay aspects of the disease and its impact. While there are frequent stories about medical ventilators and shortages, she says some statistics indicate that 88 percent of the patients placed on those machines don’t survive. And while she strives to avoid being political and is an advocate for personal freedom, she’s concerned that people aren’t fully aware of the potential for the virus’s spread and, likewise, believes not enough emphasis is placed on the physical and psychological benefits of simply taking a walk and being outside.
Being outside is a rare luxury for Wilson, and something she’d like to do more often. Instead, on a typical day Wilson wakes early and has a quick breakfast then boards her hotel shuttle at 5:40 a.m. to begin her 6 a.m. shift. She works until 7 p.m., changes out of her work scrubs at the outside tent, catches a shuttle back to her hotel, then leaves her work clothes to be laundered before going to her room.
“I’m so tired all I do is sleep and maybe go and get a few groceries,” she said.
Last week during a day off she and two other contract staff — Winthrop’s regular hospital staff is being supplemented by about 100 respiratory therapists and other medical personnel from all across the country — drove out to eastern Long Island “just to breathe fresh air and hear the ocean.”
Family and friends worry about her. Is she afraid of contracting COVID-19?
“No,” Wilson insists, explaining, I do go in there (to the hospital) concerned about being exposed to the virus because we’re first-hand with the biggest concentration of people in the country with the virus and take all the possible precautions. We do what we need to do.”
(1) comment
Brave, selfless, and caring. A great nurse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.