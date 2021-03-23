Citing the need for a "historic public health effort," the Oregon Health Authority has invoked a federal law expanding the pool of professionals and students who can give COVID-19 inoculations.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort nationally and in Oregon to ensure we are safely vaccinating all eligible adults who wish to receive a vaccine,” Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen announced in a statement.
Naturopaths, veterinarians and optometry students are among 30 groups that can immediately give vaccinations under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.
Allen signed the order Monday invoking the law. It outlines the requirements and rules for how and when vaccines can be given. If followed, those giving the shots are exempted from liability beyond gross negligence.
In addition to doctors and nurses, the groups include several new categories from allied health professionals and students.
Under the act, the new vaccinators must be currently licensed, certified or registered in their professions or had an active license, certification or registration within the last five years.
A complete list of who qualifies to give vaccines, state guidelines and the PREP Act order can be found online at www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/Oregon-PREP-Act-Authorization-for-Vaccinators.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.