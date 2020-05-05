The families of more than 351,000 students receiving free or reduced-price meals at Oregon schools will receive cash benefits for the meals since their children are no longer in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Department of Human Services and the Oregon Department of Education announced the Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits on Tuesday.
Households will receive benefits equivalent to one free lunch and one free breakfast for each eligible child — $5.70 per normal school day for the months of March, April, May and June.
Families who are not eligible for the benefits but have experienced significant income loss due to the pandemic can still apply online at https://www.ode.state.or.us/apps/FRLApp/Default or by contacting their local school.
Benefits will be retroactive to March 16 for students who received free and reduced price meals when schools closed.
For newly eligible free or reduced-price meals or SNAP households, benefits will start at the beginning of the month they become eligible. Eligible families will receive the following for each child: $69 for March, $126 in April, $120 in May and $69 in June.
