Another class of Oregon State University seniors in Bend and Corvallis won't have an in-person graduation celebration due to COVID-19.
OSU-Cascades will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on June 13, according to a university press release sent Wednesday morning. This decision was made both for COVID-19 safety reasons, as well as an expectation that large in-person events will still be restricted by state laws at that time, said Becky Johnson, vice president of OSU-Cascades.
“We don’t expect gatherings of a size of commencement to be allowed by June," Johnson told The Bulletin Wednesday. "And even if it's allowed, we’re not sure it’s the right thing to do.”
In Deschutes County, state mandates currently limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of six people. OSU-Cascades expects to have a graduating class of about 330 students this year, according to spokesperson Christine Coffin.
This marks the second straight year without a traditional graduation ceremony for OSU-Cascades grads. Last summer, the university initially postponed the event, then later canceled it.
“Even with more people being vaccinated daily, it is not possible within anticipated state and local health guidelines to plan any large in-person gathering as early as June," OSU President F. King Alexander said in a statement. "We feel it’s important to make this announcement now before large numbers of our graduates’ families begin to make travel and lodging arrangements.”
Johnson acknowledged that this is a disappointing decision for graduating seniors and their families.
"I feel really bad for the graduating seniors, just like I did last spring," she said.
Jade Warner, a senior at OSU-Cascades, said she felt the university made the right decision. She was beginning to get a bit nervous about having a massive in-person graduation celebration, she said.
"I (value) health and safety above all else, and I don’t see us at a point where that makes sense," Warner, 22, said. "I’d much rather have my friends, family and peers be safe."
More details about the university's virtual commencement will be released in the next few months, the release stated.
