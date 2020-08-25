Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton announced Tuesday that he will retire effective Nov. 1. Hampton, 49, began with the agency in 1990 as a cadet and worked his way through the ranks. He has served as superintendent for four years and was appointed by Gov. Kate Brown. His salary as of 2019 was $175,086.
Hampton oversaw the assignment of state police to the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in downtown Portland. State police replaced federal officers whose presence inflamed protests in Portland.
“For fourteen nights in downtown Portland, he led from the front as he personally oversaw the transition of duties from federal officers to state law enforcement outside the Hatfield Courthouse, to keep the peace and protect free speech,” Brown said in a statement.
She thanked Hampton for his three decades of “distinguished service.”
Last month, the decision by four troopers not to wear masks while in uniform at a Corvallis coffee shop drew the governor’s ire. The troopers were seen on video in the coffee shop on the same day Brown’s mask order went into effect . Hampton issued a public statement at the time saying troopers “are not above the law” and offered an apology .
Brown said Hampton told her of his plans to retire earlier this year. She said she plans to name a successor for Senate confirmation in the coming weeks.
