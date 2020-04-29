Oregon’s state park system will likely remain closed through much of May, as officials keep parks closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday evening its systemwide closure will continue beyond May 8, the original reopening date. Officials did not give a reopening date Tuesday.
The parks department also canceled all overnight and day-use reservations through at least May 25. Officials cautioned that “more cancellations are likely.”
The decision came a day after Washington’s state park system announced it would partially reopen most of its state park sites May 5, with the caveat that parks could close again should they become overcrowded.
Oregon state parks spokesman Chris Havel said Washington’s reopening will not necessarily be a blueprint for Oregon state parks. When Oregon parks do reopen to the public, they won’t all open at once, Havel said. Instead, the department will make a decision for each park, based on staffing, supplies and whether the local community is prepared to handle an influx of visitors.
The plan is to begin by reopening day-use sites, followed by camping later on. Parks will technically be ready to begin reopening by late May, Havel said, though that’s not necessarily when they will reopen.
