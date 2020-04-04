Oregon is sending 140 ventilators to New York, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Twitter Saturday morning.
“New York needs more ventilators, and we are answering their call for help,” Brown tweeted. “We’ll be sending 140 ventilators to help NY because Oregon is in a better position right now. We must do all that we can to help those on the front lines of this response.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted his thanks on behalf of New York, which is the state hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so grateful to @OregonGovBrown and the people of Oregon,” he wrote. “On behalf of the people of NY, I thank you and rest assured that NY will repay the favor when Oregon needs it.”
New York has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. More than 2,900 people have died of coronavirus-related illness in New York, and the state is facing extreme shortages of medical equipment.
As of last Wednesday, the last day the figures were reported, Oregon had 38 coronavirus patients on ventilators. The state at that time had 762 ventilators available.
Oregon received 140 ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile on March 27. That’s the full amount Gov. Kate Brown requested from the federal government a week earlier.
The governor’s office has not yet responded to requests for further information.
Brown added in a tweet:
“We must do all that we can to help those on the front lines of this response. Oregon doesn’t have everything we need to fight COVID-19 — we need more PPE and testing — but we can help today with ventilators. We are all in this together.”
