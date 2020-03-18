Two more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19 and 10 new cases were announced by state health officials Wednesday morning.
That means 75 people in Oregon had been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the spreading novel coronavirus, and the death toll has risen to three. The 10 new cases were in Benton, Lane, Marion, Washington and Yamhill counties.
Lane County officials announced Tuesday night that a woman in the county who died Saturday was believed to have died from COVID-19. A 71-year-old man in Washington County who died Tuesday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center was also confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Lane County officials said the woman, 60, was brought into PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield on Saturday as she was having a heart attack. After she died the same day, employees submitted a coronavirus test to the Oregon State Public Health Lab, and the test came back Tuesday night as positive for the virus.
The woman lived in the Eugene-Springfield area. She did not live in an assisted living facility. The medical examiner’s office still has to determine a cause of death, but Lane County officials called the positive test “concerning.”
County officials said they would investigate the case and contact any people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Lane County officials had announced earlier Tuesday that a 69-year-old county resident had also tested positive for the disease. He is in stable condition and recovering at home. The man first showed symptoms March 1 and was tested by his healthcare provider 12 days later. Officials said they don’t know how he contracted the virus.
There are now known coronavirus cases in 14 of Oregon’s 36 counties, including six in Deschutes County.
State health experts have said they expected the number of reported cases to increase as testing capacity expands throughout Oregon and as the virus continues to spread rapidly among people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.