A 70-year-old man has died of COVID-19, Oregon Health Authority officials said, marking the first known death in the state of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The man was hospitalized at Portland’s Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center.
He tested positive just four days ago.
As of Saturday, Oregon had 36 presumed cases of novel coronavirus.
In Washington, 40 people are known to have died from coronavirus as of Saturday.
State health officials and politicians immediately reacted to the death.
Gov. Kate Brown, who in recent days first ordered a ban on large gatherings greater than 250 people and subsequently shuttered public schools for several weeks, said that even though the state “knew this day would come," it does not make the news any easier.
In a statement, Brown described the man as “an honored veteran who served his country to protect the freedoms we all hold dear.”
At the same time, Brown urged Oregonians to take collective action to help slow the rate of infections by avoiding large events and stay home when sick. “I have every confidence in the health professionals who are working day and night to contain the coronavirus in Oregon,” she said, "and I will do everything within my power to ensure they have the resources they need to continue their work with all available speed.”
Patrick Allen, director of the state’s health authority issued a separate statement saying Oregon was braced for this news. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the family of this individual who honorably served his country.”
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10, and officials said he had "underlying health conditions.
He did not travel to a country where the virus was confirmed prior to testing positive less than a week ago.
“This is a sobering reminder that this virus is in our community and can be serious for older people and those with underlying conditions,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer, said in a statement. “This loss has motivated us to continue our efforts to minimize the impact of this virus on our community.”
