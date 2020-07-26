Oregon reported its youngest death from the coronavirus on Sunday, a 40-year-old woman who died three weeks after she received her diagnosis. The two other people whose deaths were disclosed by health officials were also younger than most whose lives COVID-19 has claimed: a 56-year-old man from Marion County and a 63-year-old woman from Malheur County.
All three had underlying medical conditions, but the Oregon Health Authority did not release other details.
Health agency data on death and survival rates by age show that through Friday, officials were unaware of anybody under 50 dying of COVID-19 in the state.
The data show 1% of Oregonians 50 to 59 who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died, 4% of diagnosed people in their 60s have died, 9% of diagnosed people in their 70s have died, and 23% of diagnosed Oregonians older than 80 have died.
As of Sunday, 289 people are known to have died of the coronavirus in Oregon, and 16,758 have been diagnosed with the virus — though officials believe both counts likely miss many cases.
Many of the 277 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 diagnoses disclosed Sunday were in the Portland metro area, with 20 in Clackamas County, 44 in Multnomah County and 39 in Washington County.
To the east, Umatilla County saw 43 new diagnoses, and neighboring Morrow County saw 13. Those two counties have the highest infection rates in Oregon, followed closely by Malheur County.
COVID-19 has killed at least 143,000 people in the U.S. since February. Most deaths from the disease are among people older than 65 and those with underlying health problems.
But younger populations are not immune to the virus: In Florida, a U.S. hot spot, the median age of people with COVID-19 was down to 37 years old at the end of June, according to The Washington Post.
