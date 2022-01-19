As Oregon National Guard members reported for duty Tuesday at St. Charles Health System to help with washing, cleaning and testing, state health officials reported more than 2,500 new positive COVID-19 cases in Central Oregon since Friday.
The high case counts represent three days worth of positive test results during a time when the highly contagious omicron variant is circulating. Omicron spreads more rapidly than the previous variant known as delta and can infect those who have been vaccinated. Vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and death.
On Tuesday, a total of 1,200 guard members fanned out to 40 hospitals in Oregon. At St Charles, which has been grappling with a staffing shortage since before the pandemic began nearly two years ago, 42 guard members reported for duty at hospitals in Bend, Redmond and Prineville, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman. Another 48 guard members could be arriving on Thursday, Goodman said.
They have been assigned for 90 days, said Stephen Bomar, Oregon National Guard director of public affairs.
“The guard will help clean hospital rooms, deliver food to patients, collect specimens and run paperwork at our drive-through COVID-19 testing sites, screen visitors at facility entrances and provide administrative and operations support,” said Goodman.
The hospital currently has 854 unfilled positions, but administrators are in the process of filling 222 of those, Goodman said. Over the course of the pandemic, staffing shortages and COVID-19 patients have caused the hospital to limit surgeries for patients who may require an overnight stay.
“We’re incredibly thankful for the Oregon National Guard’s support as we head into our sixth and perhaps largest surge,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive, in an email. “We still have hundreds of positions that are unfilled and we feel the pain of that labor shortage most acutely when the demand for services rises, as it is now.”
This is the second time the state has deployed guard members to community hospitals statewide. The first was in August. At that time, about 150 National Guard members were assigned to help at St. Charles hospitals in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville.
Help of another kind is also coming to Central Oregon: The state ordered 6 million at home COVID-19 tests in early January to be offered to the public for free. However, those supplies have yet to be distributed to communities, said Nahad Sadr-Azodi, Deschutes County Health Services director of public health. Residents can have results in 15 minutes.
“The county is working on a strategy to distribute these tests to high-needs populations in coordination with community partners and (the Oregon Health Authority),” Sadr-Azodi said in an email. “Consistent with past decisions, distribution of these tests will be based on risk-level and equity.”
Residents who need a COVID-19 test are encouraged to contact their medical provider or visit www.deschutes.org/covid19testing for local testing options.
(2) comments
I know nurses who lost their jobs due to vaccination status. They have had COVID, natural immunity, worked as heros until they weren't. If the shot is so great why are so many positive ?
You can get COVID again even though you've had it before, so I'm not sure the point of that statement. This current variant behaves differently from the previous ones, which the vaccines were designed for. Being vaccinated ensures better outcomes (on average) for those who contract the virus.
