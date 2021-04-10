Oregon Gov. Kate Brown toured the mass vaccination site at Portland International Airport on Friday and assured people that everyone who wants a vaccine will get it — but it’ll take time.
“We have to move fast, but we also have to do this equitably and make sure that we get our most vulnerable populations vaccinated,” Brown said.
The governor talked to a sanitation worker from the airport who was four months pregnant and getting her first vaccination against COVID-19.
“She’s been on the front lines of this pandemic, and for her to be able to get vaccinated ... I’m sure was an incredible relief for her and her family,” Brown said.
A pharmacist also showed the governor around a large tent where dozens of health care workers dilute each vial of Pfizer vaccine, then draw precise amounts into six syringes.
Brown said she had talked to the White House on Monday and is sticking with an accelerated vaccination timeline.
“What was really clear is that the president was going to move forward in accelerating the timeline, so we went ahead and did that,” she said. “The good news is that everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. It’s going to take some time.”
Every Oregonian 16 and older will be eligible for vaccination beginning April 19, despite a recent shortfall in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.