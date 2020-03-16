Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is closing the state’s bars and restaurants and banning gatherings of more than 25 people, in the latest set of drastic actions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Restaurants can continue take-out and delivery options and the prohibition on gatherings will have an exemption for grocery stores and retail outlets. The ban starts Tuesday and is scheduled to last at least four weeks.
She also urged Oregonians to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
The governor’s order comes after she faced increasing calls in recent days from health care professionals and business owners to shutter bars and restaurants and reduce large gatherings. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday night that bars and restaurants should close.
Earlier in the day, Brown told reporters more drastic social distancing measures would be coming.
“It may seem like we’re in the middle of this, but in terms of timeline and impact we are really just in the beginning,” Brown said.
She added: “There’s no vaccine. There’s no medicine for coronavirus. And we know the virus is in our communities. The only thing we know to do is slow the transmission through social distancing and expand and support hospital capacity to support the sick. Guidelines on social distancing is a matter of life and death.”
The governor had initially hesitated to close bars and restaurants. Brown said her initial reluctance was partly informed by a conference call she held with hundreds of elected officials on Sunday.
“Particularly in our rural communities, restaurants are a key provider of meals to a lot of the elderly and vulnerable folks,” Brown said. “We are taking these concerns seriously as we develop policy.”
Clark County officials announced a fourth new case of coronavirus Monday morning. A Lewis County resident was also diagnosed with the virus, public health officials said, bringing the total in Washington state to more than 770.
As of Sunday afternoon, Oregon had a total of 39 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, with new cases in Yamhill, Deschutes and Linn counties.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, the Yamhill and Deschutes cases are believed to be community acquired.
The Linn County case is a staff member at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, which has nine residents who have tested positive as of Sunday afternoon. The staff member has remained in isolation in accordance with infection prevention protocols and public health guidelines, according to the OHA.
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the OHA are prioritizing testing for residents and staff at the Veterans’ Home.
More than 60 people have died of the virus in the U.S. Most of those deaths have been in the Seattle area.
Oregon’s first death from COVID-19 in Multnomah County Saturday. The person was a 70-year-old man who was being treated at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical center.
Also on Monday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum urged the governor to immediately declare an “abnormal disruption of the market” in the state. Such a declaration would allow Rosenblum to take legal action against any business or online vendor that resells essential goods with a price hike higher than 15%.
In a letter to the governor, Rosenblum said her office has been hearing from consumers about overpriced items, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
“During this COVID-19 public health emergency, I want Oregonians to know that my office is open for business, and we want to hear from Oregonians as to what is going on in the marketplace,” Rosenblum wrote.
