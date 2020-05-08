Tourism areas such as Central Oregon and the Oregon Coast have been hit hard by the COVID-19 business restrictions and closures.
On Friday, Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, asked Gov. Kate Brown’s staff about plans for assisting the long-term recovery of economically devastated industries such as hospitality and tourism.
“The way that we have kind of by default approached this pandemic is that we have been in a response mode” for what seems like a long time, answered Leah Horner, who is Brown’s jobs and economy policy adviser. “In normal states of emergency, you go from response to recovery. And as you’re responding, you can kind of figure out what your recovery needs look like.”
But this is a different kind of crisis, Horner said. Oregon now is moving from responding to reopening, so it is time to start looking at recovery down the road. Brown has started having conversations about how to prioritize underserved and underrepresented communities, including how to ensure their businesses are sustainable.
Oregon will remain in limbo until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, Horner said.
She made her remarks during “Re-Opening Oregon: A Conversation,” a webinar hosted by Oregon RAIN, a nonprofit promoting entrepreneurialism, in conjunction with Lane County and Sen. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay.
Contacted afterward, Helt said recovery plans already should be underway. Festivals and major concerts now are prohibited through the summer, making COVID-19 much more of a long-term economic concern. The goal should be to preserve businesses, maintain jobs and get people off unemployment.
“People in Bend, in Central Oregon and all over Oregon are hurting right now, and they need to know that there’s help on the way and that we’re going to support them and preserve their jobs and benefits through this crisis,” she said. “And they need to know what our plan is."
At the end of the webinar, Roblan gave a shout-out to Helt and said he looked forward to when the coronavirus is under control and he again could visit Bend.
“And hopefully you can come over and spend some time at the coast. And we’ll be happy to have guests again. We haven’t been as open to guests on the north coast in particular for a while,” Roblan said. “We want to get Oregon back to the Oregon we know.”
