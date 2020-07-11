Oregon broke its single-day record for the most coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday, two days after breaking the previous record.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths.
The average number of coronavirus cases a day by the end of the week was 282, compared with 268 the previous week.
Officials said Saturday’s high number of cases is partially due to a transition to a new reporting system, which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours Thursday. Those cases are included in Saturday’s count.
Recent state modeling of infection rates and hospitalizations expects that Oregon will have “exponential growth” in COVID-19 cases, estimating the state could see anywhere from 1,100 to 7,300 new cases per day by the end of July. Despite that, the COVID-19 survival rate in Oregon hospitals has improved significantly.
Since Oregon began reopening, public health officials say they’ve seen the spread of COVID-19 when people get together to celebrate with family and friends. They also said there’s more spreading among social activities involving groups of younger people. And COVID-19 cases have been rising among Oregonians in their 20s.
