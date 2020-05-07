The Oregon Air National Guard will fly multiple F-15 Eagle fighter jets over hospitals, including three in Central Oregon, to honor the health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front-line of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
People are encouraged to view the flights from their own homes and practice physical distancing.
The flyovers in Central Oregon are scheduled for Friday at the following times and locations:
• 11:10 a.m. St. Charles Prineville
• 11:15 a.m. St. Charles Redmond
• 11:20 a.m. St Charles Bend
The planes will fly over at about 1,500 feet above ground at about 400 mph. The flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in lieu of regularly scheduled training, according to the National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.