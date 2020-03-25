The Redmond-based nonprofit Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon is being sued for $10 million on behalf of a 16-year-old boy with developmental disabilities. The lawsuit claims the nonprofit failed to supervise a sexual predator who abused the child.
Former Opportunity Foundation employee Peter Braaten is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.
Braaten, 25, was the subject of a police investigation in 2015, though no charges against him were ever filed.
The civil complaint filed Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court alleges Braaten admitted to two friends that he sexually abused the plaintiff , who was born with cerebral palsy and is developmentally delayed and non-verbal.
The boy was a sixth-grader enrolled at High Desert Middle School at the time the alleged abuse occurred.
The lawsuit claims that while Braaten was employed as a care worker for Opportunity Foundation, he sexually and physically abused the boy multiple times between May and September 2015.
Braaten allegedly confessed the abuse to a friend in an audiotaped conversation in 2015, and again in 2016 in another audiotaped conversation with a different friend, according to the lawsuit.
“Braaten built a trust relationship with (the plaintiff) in the course and scope of his employment and agency for Opportunity Foundation,” the lawsuit states. “Braaten used that trust relationship to physically and sexually abuse" the plaintiff.
The boy suffered “permanent and lasting injuries” and severe emotional distress as a result of the alleged abuse, according to the suit filed by personal injury attorneys Brian Dretke of Bend and John Coletti of Hillsboro.
Dretke declined to comment.
Braaten has yet to be served. When reached by phone, he declined to comment.
The Opportunity Foundation has provided services for people with developmental disabilities for more than 50 years and today has locations in Redmond, Bend and Madras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.