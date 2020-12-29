When the pandemic started, and people didn’t know how long it would last, or what the future held, the Rev. Morgan Schmidt knew she had to guide people to find a purpose.
Worship sessions were shut down as a way to contain the spread of COVID-19, as were other large gatherings. That was on March 12. And that’s when she created an online bulletin board called Pandemic Partners Bend for people to come and get help and people to come and give help.
A day later there were 3,000 members and nine months later, The Facebook group has blossomed to nearly 12,000 members. The idea is simple, really, she said.
Someone has extra Costco spiral cut hams, and someone needs food.
Someone needs cat litter and someone has cat litter to spare.
Someone needs a job and someone has a job to offer.
The help can be anything from a ride to a doctor’s office to a hot meal or batteries for a thermometer.
“This was one way we could continue our work, even though we couldn’t be together,” Schmidt said. “It’s a simple premise: If you need help, you can ask for it here. If you can help, jump in and help.”
It is so simple that it caught on in Sisters, Redmond, south Deschutes County, Jefferson County, Denver, Seattle University District, Kansas City Northland, Honolulu, Texas, Illinois, Portland, Maine; Bismarck, North Dakota; Red Bluff, California; and Hackensack, New Jersey.
At the time, Schmidt never thought that her efforts would expand to other communities that would copy her idea. Nor did she ever think that so many people out there would pitch in and help.
The platform has also helped shed light on the need for a permanent cold-weather shelter and provided a rallying spot for social justice.
“It’s been my privilege to help people connect,” Schmidt said. “Part of my role in the pandemic this year is to accompany people and remind them that we’re not alone in this, but together. Our catchphrase is crowdsourcing kindness.
“It’s been meaningful to help people in a year where many of us feel helpless and feel overwhelmed.”
Schmidt, a 35-year-old Bend transplant, grew up in Seattle. She came to Bend six years ago and lives with her golden retriever, Buddy, and her partner.
Talk to Schmidt and you’ll hear her share her view of humankind: People are good and her role in their journey is to show them that goodness is part of everyone.
“There’s a universal spirit that resonates with us when we remember that we’re all in this together, especially when we face hardship,” Schmidt said. “We can’t do it alone. That’s what makes a community. That’s the magic of Pandemic Partners, people realizing that they’re part of that magic.”
