Walking across the parking lot to start his shift at St. Charles Bend, nurse Joel Hernandez dreaded the answers to the questions he’s asked every day for months. Will more sick patients come in through the Emergency Department? Will he be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19? Will he bring it home to his children, his elderly parents, his sister who has cancer, or his wife?
“I saw one of my colleagues in the parking lot and we looked at each other and said, ‘Oh my god, this feels really unsafe right now,’” said Hernandez, who’s been a nurse for 14 years. “At times, it feels like a gamble. Everything is ever evolving and ever changing.”
Even after two years of a pandemic, of lessons learned and recent periods defined more by hope than despair, COVID-19 refuses to go away. And the latest variant has proven how relentless the virus can be.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is rapidly circulating through Central Oregon, making more people sick. Some will end up in hospital emergency departments. Others will develop symptoms and require a COVID-19 test.
Over the past seven days, Deschutes County recorded 1,391 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people — the highest count of Oregon’s 36 counties. Only Benton, Jefferson and Washington counties logged in over 1,000 cases per 100,000, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Hernandez primarily works in operating rooms at St. Charles Bend.
He often will find himself in the Emergency Department caring for trauma patients who will need surgery.
While the hospital is fully equipped with personal protective equipment that medical workers need to stay safe, sometime he’ll ask for a piece of equipment — and again, dread the answers.
The equipment is out of stock.
It’s on back order.
It could take a week or longer to arrive.
“Things like that happen all the time,” said Hernandez, who spoke as a member of the Oregon Nurses Association, a labor union. “Needles of a specific size are not in stock. That’s bad. I think the hospital is overwhelmed. I feel like I put myself at risk and my family too.”
Since the start of the pandemic Hernandez stocked his home with N-95 masks and at-home rapid tests just in case a patient or a co-worker later tests positive for the virus.
Nurses are reaching a breaking point, Hernandez said.
“We’re facing our biggest surge now, and nurses are done,” he said. “They’re fed up.”
The omicron surge has prompted pleas from the Oregon Nurses Association urging leaders and hospital administrators to take action and help nurses before the omicron variant washes over hospital systems. It urged hospital leaders to:
• Implement N-95 mask requirements for front line health care workers in facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks
• Reinforce occupational health teams to conduct internal hospital testing, exposure notification and internal surveillance for COVID-19
• Limit hospital visitors and ensure health care facilities have sufficient support to screen visitors, check vaccination status and provide adequate masks
• And increase mental health supports for frontline nurses and caregivers
St. Charles Hospital System has been focusing on several different ways to support nurses and other caregivers, said Lisa Goodman, hospital system spokeswoman.
“Because caregivers wear (personal protective equipment) in the workplace, caregiver-to-caregiver transmission of COVID-19 in our hospitals is extremely low,” Goodman said in an email. “The health system has a strong environmental source control policy which requires masking and physical distancing for all who enter the building.”
The strategy has worked, Goodman said, because the hospital has had zero “known incidents of a a caregiver becoming infected with COVID as a result of work conducted at the Bend hospital.”
For much of the past year, St. Charles has been running at full capacity and is working through a backlog of non emergency surgeries requiring an overnight stay.
Some of the backlog was due to COVID-19 patients filling beds in the intensive care unit and some is from a workforce shortage. St. Charles has said in recent weeks that it still had more than 700 unfilled positions throughout its four hospitals.
The hospital has tried to add more staff by hiring traveling nurses and the governor had assigned members of the Oregon National Guard to pitch in. During the summer through fall, Oregon National Guard members fanned out across the state to help with nonpatient hospital work. At the same time the hospital hired traveling nurses to beef up staff.
Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that she will deploy 500 guard personnel starting this week, but did not specify which hospitals would receive the help.
About 13% of the St. Charles workforce are traveling nurses, Goodman said. And while more bodies help, sometimes the local staff has to work harder to train the newcomers, Hernandez said.
“We’re grateful for the travelers,” said Hernandez. “But they add another level of stress. Our local nurses oversee the travelers and they’re not as vested. They’re here on travel assignments and getting three or four times the pay and have no commitment.
“Conditions are so bad right now that nurses are leaving.”
Hernandez said that often he’ll hear from another coworker that a nurse tested positive for COVID-19, but won’t hear from the hospital. He said that felt wrong and that workers should be contacted when someone they came in contact with tests positive.
But barring changes at work, Hernandez said, he’s made choices that he hopes will keep his family safe. He limits his exposure outside of work.
For two years now, he hasn’t gone out to a restaurant. He hasn’t gone to a movie. He is keeping his preschooler at home because his child is under five and not eligible for a vaccination.
“I wear an N-95 mask every time I go to the store,” he said. “I bought my own. Call me paranoid, but if I get sick and my wife, who is a physician, gets sick then that’s two fewer health care workers who can’t be at the hospital.
“That puts a stress on my coworkers because I’m sick and they have to do my work.”
The community needs to care for each other, he said. The best way are the tools that everyone knows already: mask, distance and stay home when feeling sick, Hernandez said.
“The frustration I hear in my community is that the worst that can happen is that they get sick with COVID,” Hernandez said. “But if they get sick and end up in the hospital, they could be taking a bed from someone who is seriously sick from a heart attack.”
