Accusations of racial bias in the design of an Oregon study of COVID-19’s spread are raising questions about whether it will do anything to help black and Latino communities, which have been among those hardest hit by the pandemic.
The Key to Oregon study, which plans to enlist 100,000 Oregonians and monitor them for a year for COVID-19 symptoms, will include what its designers are calling “a focus on enrolling people who fully represent the state, including our diversity in geography, socioeconomic status and communities of color.” Because of the pandemic, researchers put the study together in just three weeks.
The goal of the study is to track the spread of the virus and catch outbreaks before they become uncontrollable.
But critics say the study’s design is flawed.
“All it will be able to say is if white people are fine. And then we open up counties, and people of color will die,” said Andres Lopez, research director for the Coalition of Communities of Color, a Portland-based alliance of organizations representing a number of different communities of color.
When Tyler TerMeer first heard about the project’s design, he was skeptical. TerMeer has spent his career in HIV advocacy and is the CEO of Cascade AIDS and Prism Health. He and other organizers quickly drafted a letter, listing concerns with the study and asking what OHSU planned to do to address them. “We wanted to know how the study would help mitigate mistrust, and how people of color were being involved in the study.”
Lopez wrote a letter, too. “There’s no talk about community engagement. No talk about funds going to communities. All the researchers on the project are white, and they don’t use any type of equitable lens in their research.”
In response to rising criticism of the study’s design, OHSU hosted a series of listening sessions and invited community leaders to participate. So far, it’s hosted 11 sessions and plans to have more. The study’s researchers tell OPB they’re planning to use feedback from those sessions to make improvements, so it better captures data on COVID-19’s impact on communities of color — but no such adjustments have been made so far.
The study’s principal investigator, Jackilen Shannon, said steps were made in the study’s design to make sure the participants represent the population of Oregon. “If we just randomly sampled everybody, we’d probably only end up with one or two people in rural areas or from under-represented minorities. So to try to account for that, we’re taking into account population density and racial demographics,” Shannon said.Any COVID-19 survey that fails to include large numbers of people of color will also fail to inform equitable decisions around health policy and the distribution of medical resources. In large part that’s because nationally, black people are dying of COVID-19 at rates much higher than the general population. And in Oregon and other states, Latino people have been disproportionately hit by the virus.
Lopez raised the example of a nationwide telephone study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks chronic health conditions across the country. It has historically undersampled minority groups in many states. In 2017, when researchers realized indigenous communities were largely missed by the survey, they tried to recruit more heavily from regions with large indigenous populations. The Key to Oregon study is trying to do the same, taking up a retrofit solution by overrecruiting from diverse ZIP codes.
“But it doesn’t work,” Lopez said, “It fails. They continue to fail. And there’s years and years of data and research on why they fail.” Lopez said there’s no reason Key to Oregon should be any different.
Counties were already starting to reopen, so OHSU’s goal was to get the study up and running as quickly as possible. So researchers sent out the first round of postcards recruiting people to join the study.
“We had to do something that would normally take a year in about three weeks,” Shannon said. “It needed to happen, and it needed to happen fast. ... That’s not an excuse, but it is what it is.”
