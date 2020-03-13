At the Redmond intergenerational day care center, there's very little interaction between its youngest and oldest residents.
Since Monday, access has been limited at Thelma's Place, Whoopsy Daisy Child Care and Countryside Living, child and adult centers sharing the same address. Come next week, it will shut down its adult day care services temporarily because of Gov. Kate Brown's mandate to lock down the state, said Tiffani Schwarm, outreach coordinator.
Gov. Brown announced Thursday that schools and large gatherings would be canceled or closed in an attempt to button down the state to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. To date, only one person has been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Deschutes County.
"We're really just taking things day-to-day and following the guidelines by the state," Schwarm said. "We're screening folks as they enter the door...because we have a vulnerable population here."
Visitors are also being limited to only those most essential to the operation and to the welfare of the seniors, Schwarm said. Also in Redmond, Brookdale Senior Living center on SW Canyon Drive posted on its website its efforts to comply with government guidelines. In a letter to patients and families, the senior complex that operates facilities across the country, it said it was working to prevent an outbreak.
"We are acting with an abundance of caution, reinforcing our policies and procedures for contagious illnesses such as influenza with staff," said Heather Hunter, Brookdale Senior Living center's project manager. "These include reminders about flu vaccines, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed."
Meanwhile, St. Charles Health System announced on Friday that it would begin limiting visitor access to patients who are at any of its four hospitals starting on Saturday. The health system urged family members to phone or video chat with those hospitalized, rather than visit.
No visitors younger than 12 will be allowed in any of the four hospitals nor will anyone be allowed to visit patients in isolation, the hospital said in its statement. Exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis.
The hospital said one visitor is allowed to accompany patients in:
- obstetrics, neonatal intensive care;
- end of life care can have one visitor at a time
- outpatient surgery or procedure patients may have a visitor, who must leave the hospital after the patient's recovery is complete;
- laboratory, radiology or people seeking emergency room care may have one person with them if required for physical or mental assistance.
The measures being taken at all these facilities are considered best practices for preventing spread of the virus.
"Some families who are concerned are self-isolating and social distancing," said Schwarm of Thelma's Place. "If families are essential to their well-being, we try to accommodate access. The bizarre thing is you just don’t know about the virus. Anyone can be a potential carrier. We’re trying to not panic."
