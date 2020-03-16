As Central Oregon deals with the daily rush of news about the coronavirus outbreak, remember that The Bulletin offices remain open for business to best serve you.
Like many businesses, we have staff working remotely to cover this fast-changing story and how it affects our readership. We also have staff in-house at 1777 SW Chandler Ave. in Bend who are here to help you with your circulation, advertising and news content needs.
Our goal is to provide readers with the best possible information regarding the spread of the virus and its economic and health effects. We also care for our employees working under this stress and have allowed many who are able to work from home to do so.
We encourage customers to use alternative means for conducting business with us, such as paying bills by calling in or visiting our website instead of coming to our office is they so choose. The general phone line is 541-382-1811.
Ad clients can contact our agents via phone, text messages and email and our reps are reaching out to advertisers that way, too.
If you are a subscriber, there are several ways you can read our content, be it our website, e-edition, news app or daily newsletter. You can sign up for all these on our website at www.bendbulletin.com.
All of our coronavirus content is free to read and in front of our subscriber paywall and can be found under our navigation bar. Cancellation of events are also listed on the site.
