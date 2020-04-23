Hospitals, clinics and dental offices will be allowed to offer nonemergency surgeries and treatments starting May 1, under Gov. Kate Brown’s decision Thursday to lift her previous order.
Brown’s decision will require doctors and dentists to follow a strict and slow process to ensure the protection of patients and health care professionals.
For Dr. Peter Yonan, a dentist at Awbrey Dental Group in Bend, it’s been more than five weeks since his practice closed because of COVID-19. In that time he’s only opened when patients had an emergency.
“At minimum, I think what we’re doing right now will meet existing guidelines,” Yonan said. “We’ve already adjusted what we do. We will have staggered patient arrivals, and we are not allowing family in the waiting room, unless it’s a child or an elderly adult.”
In addition, Yonan said he will consider taking the temperatures of patients and staff, who will wear N95 masks and other protective gear before seeing patients.
Under Brown’s edict outlined Thursday, medical providers must minimize the risk of COVID-19, maintain adequate hospital capacity in case of surge of the virus and have a good supply of personal protective equipment for workers. The restart of these surgeries, while much needed for the economic health of the medical institutions, will be done gradually.
“This ban on elective surgeries has had more of an impact on our patients,” said Dr. Ray Tien, a neurosurgeon at Cascades Surgicenter in Bend. “It’s a revenue hit for us, but our job is to take care of patients.
“We welcome the governor lifting the ban,” Tien said. “It will proceed slowly with a lot of thought. We have to be cognizant of the fact that there’s a potential of a recurrent surge.”
At Cascades Surgicenter and at St. Charles Health System, committees of doctors will continue to evaluate whether a surgery request can wait or needs to be done now, officials said.
“We’ll continue to evaluate the risk patient by patient,” Tien said.
The governor’s order, however, does not apply to veterinarians. Before surgeries and dental checkups can begin, hospitals will have to perform up to 50% of their pre-pandemic volume and will be required to review and prioritize cases. Some surgeries that require critical resources will continue to be postponed, according to St. Charles.
On Thursday there was only one patient in St. Charles Bend who tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive.
Of the 1,549 people tested for COVID-19 in Deschutes County, 70 tested positive, according to the Deschutes County Health Services website.
Absalon said the hospital is expanding its testing capacity and now can test at all four of its hospitals in Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Bend.
The public health departments on Thursday said there are 22 urgent care clinics and health care providers in Central Oregon that are scheduling appointments for testing. But the patient must show symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
“I have been pleasantly surprised to see our in patient volumes decrease the way they have over the past two weeks,” Absalon said. “It’s in large part due to social distancing. If we let up on that as a community too quickly, we anticipate the possibility of a second surge.”
The move to open up the hospital to elective surgeries will also help the bottom line. Revenues have dropped 41% since March 2 because of the governor’s mandate, a decline in patient stays and the number of patients coming into the emergency department, said Jennifer Welander, St. Charles Health System chief financial officer.
The hospital system has cash reserves because of grants and a line of credit to carry itself through, Welander said. There were no layoffs at any of the hospital’s locations. Oregon hospitals will be able to take advantage of the Health Care Enhancement Act, a federal program approved by Congress.
“Lifting this ban will help start to bring back revenue,” Welander said. “We’re stable, but not in terms of revenues and that equates to our bottom line and operating income.”
