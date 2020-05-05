Do you know an everyday person doing something amazing during the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, The Bulletin wants to hear about it.
Whether it's a nurse working extra shifts, a child care provider going the extra mile or a neighbor sharing food with those in need, we want to tell the stories of Central Oregonians who are helping their neighbors and communities through this public health crisis.
Please email your nominations to news@bendbulletin.com, with "unsung heroes" in the subject line. Include the name and phone number of the person you're nominating, plus a short description of what they are doing to help and a photo if you have one. The Bulletin will contact nominees for a short interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.