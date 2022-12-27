Travel Mask Mandate (copy)

Travelers walk through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on April 1. Despite rising numbers of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases, few states or local governments have required people to wear face masks. Nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic, most government agencies will only go as far as recommending masks.

 Ted Warren/AP file

Nearly every adult ICU bed in Oregon is occupied, driven by an uptick in respiratory viruses.

Portland-area hospitals are operating at a “crisis” level for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The dire picture prompted state health officials to implore people to slap their masks on, once again, to protect against a triple threat of COVID-19, flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, as people travel and gather indoors this holiday season.

