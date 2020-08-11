The bar has been lowered for reopening smaller schools this fall as Oregon continues to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Department of Education announced Tuesday that in counties with fewer than 30,000 residents, schools with 250 students or less can reopen if there are no more than 30 COVID-19 cases in the county for the past three weeks. The local public health authority also must find that there is no community spread of COVID-19 in the school's attendance area.
COVID-19 cases are still too high in Jefferson County for smaller schools to reopen, even with more lenient standards. The county had a total of 161 cases in the past three weeks, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
Crook County has only had 22 COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks, so if schools comply with state reopening guidance and the county health department approves, four small schools could reopen, including Powell Butte Community Charter School and Pioneer Secondary Alternative High School.
After these guidelines were released Tuesday, Crook County School District announced two of those small schools — the remote Paulina School and Brothers School, each with fewer than 20 students last year — will have in-person education for students this September.
There is also a statewide reopening exception for school districts with 75 or fewer total students. If there isn't community COVID-19 spread in either the school's enrollment area, or in nearby communities where many people work or shop, those schools can reopen.
Only two Central Oregon school districts have fewer than 75 students: Black Butte and Ashwood.
The school reopening metrics that Gov. Kate Brown announced in late July still apply for most Oregon schools in large counties like Deschutes. That means nothing changes for every school in Bend-La Pine, Redmond and Sisters school districts.
For those schools, the county in which a school district is located must meet these standards for three weeks in a row: 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 5% or less positive tests per week, according to Brown’s new mandate. The state must also have 5% or less positive tests as a whole, the new rule states.
Lower schoolwide metrics for these large-county schools, public or private, only apply if the school has a population of 250 students or fewer, and if it is 8 or more miles away from any public school that serves the same grade levels.
Regardless of student population, schools can conduct in-person learning with small, specific groups of students of no more than 10, but only if there are zero COVID-19 cases among school staff or students for two weeks. These groups include students in career and technical education classes, students learning English and students experiencing disabilities.
These students can only be on campus for a maximum of two hours per day and participation in these in-person sessions cannot be mandatory.
