When he takes over Redmond School District as the new superintendent this summer, Charan Cline fears some students, particularly those from under-privileged backgrounds, will be behind academically after missing months of school because of the coronavirus pandemic. .
The annual phenomenon educators dread, the "summer slump," could be significantly worse because schools were closed statewide on March 13 as Gov. Kate Brown sought to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"When students have a good family situation and books at home, those students do well," Cline said in a phone interview Wednesday. "Students that don’t have resources or extra support to continue their education fall behind."
Cline, who was selected by the Redmond School Board on Tuesday, believes there's a strong possibility that the nearly 7,500 students in Redmond — along with the rest of Oregon's students — won't return to schools through the rest of this school year. Still, Cline said he's prepared to step in and bridge that gap as much as possible when he becomes Redmond's superintendent on July 1.
"This is a difficult situation, but we’re going to get through this," the 50-year-old Cline said . "We’re going to be stronger for it in the end."
The school board chose Cline to replace the retiring Mike McIntosh as the superintendent of Central Oregon's second-largest school district.
Cline has 18 years of administrative experience in Oregon schools. He currently serves as the superintendent of Yamhill-Carlton School District, a mostly rural district of about 1,050 students near McMinnville that he's led for nearly eight years.
Cline has spent nearly his entire life in Oregon. He grew up in a small town in Douglas County.
While helping students continue their education in Yamhill-Carlton during the closure , Cline noticed something, he said. His teachers found creative, online workarounds to educate students at-home, such as filming video lessons.
Once school returns to normal, teachers in Redmond and elsewhere may have a new set of tools at their disposal that they discovered during the school closures, Cline said.
"Adversity breeds innovation," he said. "Even though this is a hard time...I think we’ll eventually advance the profession forward through all of it.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state department of education had not announced if at-home learning would continue through the rest of the school year. However, Colt Gill, the state education chief, said in a Monday night email that there is a "strong possibility" of school closures continuing through June.
Cline said he agrees with Gill's prediction.
Once in Redmond this summer, Cline plans to implement trauma-informed training for teachers, to help students who are struggling with the COVID-19 crisis.
“A lot of our students will have experience pretty traumatic events," he said. "We’ll have a significant amount of kids who will have experienced food shortages, bad housing situations. There could be an uptick of abuse."
An Army veteran who served in the Gulf War in 1990-91, Cline said the coronavirus situation reminds him of wartime. Fighting through the crisis will hopefully bring the Redmond education community closer together, he said.
“When you’re in a situation like that, people learn from each other and bond together through that common experience," Cline said.
Connecting with the local community, including those who aren't directly linked to schools, has been a major focus of Cline's tenure at Yamhill-Carlton School District, he said. It helped the school district pass a $16 million bond in 2016 to build two large dome buildings — one for athletics, the other for science, career and technical education, he said.
A $70 million bond floated to Redmond School District voters in 2018, which would've partially paid for rebuilding M.A. Lynch Elementary and its sagging roof, failed.
"You have to make an argument to your community that strong schools build a strong community," Cline said about passing a bond.
Cline currently earns $125,000 as Yamhill-Carlton's superintendent. Cline's new salary as Redmond's superintendent will be decided next week, said school district spokesperson Kelly Jenkins. McIntosh, the departing superintendent, has a base salary of $161,028, she said.
Cline is aware that his new job will be serving a much larger group of students and staff than he has for the past eight years — Redmond has about seven times as many students as Yamhill-Carlton. But he said he's prepared for that new experience.
"It’s the same kind of work," Cline said. "You just have a lot more people working with you to do that work."
Cline is excited to live and work in Central Oregon for the first time, he said. When visiting Redmond during the superintendent interview process, he constantly heard from residents about how much they adored the city.
“There’s only a few places in the world I’ve been to where people seem to love their community, and Redmond is one of them," Cline said. "I want to build on that goodwill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.