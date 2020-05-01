With Bend Warming Shelter now closed, its new operator, NeighborImpact, is looking at the past winter as a success, despite a raft of challenges including finding a new location, hiring a new staff, and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the first winter the Bend Warming Shelter was run by the nonprofit NeighborImpact, which has funded shelters in Central Oregon for decades but had never operated one. And 2019-2020 was an eventful season.
For years, Bend’s overnight warming shelter was staged at various churches, but last year, the Homeless Leadership Coalition, which ran the shelter, announced it could no longer run it due to a lack of viable locations.
The coalition and NeighborImpact worked with the county government to find an appropriate new space, identifying one in the work-release wing of the Deschutes County jail.
“Unfortunately, there wasn’t anybody capable of running the shelter so NeighborImpact stood up and decided, we would do it,” said Rachel Haakenson, a spokesperson for the nonprofit organization.
The new space had bunks, and a good layout for housing people overnight. But it still had the unmistakable feel of a correctional facility.
“We struggled with the stigma around it,” Haakenson said. “It’s surrounded by a fence. It looks like it’s connected to the jail. It’s not necessarily easy to find without saying, “it’s at the jail,” and it’s not super inviting-looking. There wasn’t much we could do to the outside, but I think our staff did an excellent job making the facility feel warm and welcoming inside.”
Winter hit early in 2019, with snow falling in September. So there was already a clear need when the shelter opened in October, Haakenson said. In total, the warming shelter served 327 people over the 121 nights it was open.
The shelter was scheduled to close for the season March 15, but with other shelters in the area closing their doors due to COVID-19, the group looked for funding to remain open a month longer. Funding for an extra month eventually came from Oregon Housing and Community Services. But with social-distancing measures in place, the shelter had to limit capacity, which meant some people were given hotel vouchers or sleeping bags, tents, propane and blankets.
"Stepping into the Bend winter shelter administration has been an exceptional undertaking for us,” said Molly Heiss, NeighborImpact’s housing stabilization director. "This has been one of the most humbling experiences of my career and life."
For the first time, a Bend warming shelter offered space for pets. Often, Haakenson said, people will avoid shelter services because it would mean abandoning their pets. The shelter boarded pets for 24 people in the last shelter season, offering kennels and pet food.
