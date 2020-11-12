To offset income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Redmond nonprofit NeighborImpact has distributed $650,000 in grants to 103 local child care providers.
The grant money comes from the city of Bend and Deschutes County, which contributed $250,000 and $400,000 to the total, respectively, according to a NeighborImpact press release.
The goal of these grants is to keep local child care providers open despite rising costs related to the pandemic, the release stated. Providers have had to buy extra materials to avoid sharing among multiple children, and others have had to self-finance expansions to serve a growing child care need as elementary schools continue to stay closed, the release stated.
Furthermore, social distancing requirements have forced providers to serve fewer children, and thereby earn less revenue.
“Programs are experiencing an extreme loss of income and are still being expected to provide care,” Karen Prow, NeighborImpact Child Care Resources director, said in the release.
