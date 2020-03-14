Before canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week, the NCAA discussed potentially condensing its Division I men’s bracket to 16 teams over one long weekend to salvage at least a portion of its showcase event.
NCAA vice president of men’s basketball Dan Gavitt, according to multiple reports, said the NCAA initially began to consider contingency plans late Wednesday night after the NBA announced it would be suspending its regular season in the wake of one of its players testing positive for the coronavirus.
“We did spend a significant amount of time very late Wednesday night trying to figure out alternative models,” Gavitt said.
Five other members of the NCAA’s senior staff joined the conversation, according to a report by CBS Sports, but the selection committee voted it down when it became obvious that conducting the tournament would be extremely unlikely.
The NCAA wound up canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Thursday, one day after first saying it would be playing games only with essential personnel and barring fan access.
The 16-team tournament would have been played in Atlanta, the scheduled site of this season’s men’s Final Four.
“We didn’t actually reach out to anybody” in Atlanta, Gavitt told CBS Sports, which also reported that the NCAA was considering a similar alternative in another city for the women’s tournament.
The selection committee would have chosen the 16-team fields based on overall body of work, eliminating automatic bids reserved for teams that won their conference tournaments.
Even if the NCAA had moved forward with a condensed field for the tournament, it is unclear if schools would have been willing to participate given the travel involved.
Under the 16-team format, the top four seeds would have played seeds Nos. 13-16 on Thursday and then been off until Saturday. Teams seeded Nos. 5-8 would have played Nos. 9-12 on Friday, with the winners of those games playing the following day.
The round of eight would have been played on Saturday as well, with the Final Four on Sunday and the national championship game Monday.
The proposal, according to reports, never made it as far as executives from CBS or Turner Broadcasting, the networks that air the NCAA Tournament, amid a constantly changing sports landscape that included virtually every major sports league postponing or canceling events for the foreseeable future.
“Most importantly, we thought this is maybe, medically, this is a way we can do this in a very controlled way to safeguard the health of these players,” Gavitt told CBS Sports. “One site, small travel party, charters, buses, not a lot of exposure to anybody, get them in, get them safe, play the games and determine a national champion among 16 teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.