Leagues sell team-branded masks
The NBA and WNBA began selling team-branded face coverings on Friday, with all proceeds going to hunger-relief organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic (Feeding America in the United States and Second Harvest in Canada).
The masks are available at the leagues’ online stores.
“Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these (CDC) guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19,” Kathy Behrens, NBA president for social responsibility and player programs, told ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.
The basketball leagues are the first in the United States to offer officially licensed team masks, though nonlicensed products appear to be available via online retailers such as Amazon and Etsy.
The NBA and WNBA masks are being made by sports-apparel company Fanatics, which last month announced that it has halted production of Major League Baseball jerseys at its Pennsylvania factory and will instead use that fabric to make protective masks for medical professionals.
— The Washington Post
