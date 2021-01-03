Mt. Hood Meadows is warning skiers to wear masks at the resort — or face suspension.
Skiers have flocked to the mountain this season thanks to early snow, but resort executive Dave Tragethon says resort staff has suspended people “in the dozens” for repeatedly flouting mask rules.
“People are trying to get away with coming into our lift lines, not wearing their mask; a team member will approach them, and they’ll put the mask up,” Tragethon said. “That’s what this is warning is about. As we have to remind people, we’ll note who they are, and if we have to remind them again we’ll suspend their pass.”
Mask rules are mainly enforced in crowded areas: shuttles, parking lots, lodges and lift lines, he said. Skiers spaced out on the slopes are less concerning.
Disobeying the rule could lead to a two-week suspension from the mountain or longer, Tragethon said. He declined to say how many people been suspended or faced any consequences. He did say some have “been asked not to come back.”
“They may be arguing about ‘Oh it’s not at that important’ or ‘I’m over here,’” he said. “They’ll argue about it or take a stand, and we just won’t tolerate that anymore.”
Like businesses everywhere, the ski resort has taken measures to curtail COVID-19 transmission and abide by government-mandated restrictions. The resort has given out fewer passes, capped attendance for lessons, changed seating on lifts and shuttles and curbed indoor dining at its restaurants.
Even with restrictions, Tragethon said officials are pleased with their early winter turnout. Early December saw a lot of early snowfall, allowing for more terrain and lifts to be available than usual.
“We’re in it for the long run,” he said.
