Mt. Bachelor, which closed Sunday for eight days in response to the spread of COVID-19, has decided to indefinitely extend the closure, the ski area announced Friday.
The ski area said it could possibly reopen if the threat of the fast-spreading and potentially fatal coronavirus subsides. Mt. Bachelor initially announced it would close March 15-22, but the health crisis prompted the decision Friday.
"This decision to further suspend operations is based on the desire by Mt. Bachelor to help stop the spread of COVID-19," the ski area said in a prepared statement.
The goal is to reopen as soon as the situation improves, said John McLeod, president and general manager at Mt. Bachelor, in the statement.
-- Bulletin staff report
