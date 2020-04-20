With more than
80 inches of snow
on Mount Bachelor and temperatures starting to rise, now would be the ideal time for spring skiing on the mountain. It’s the time of year that snow sports enthusiasts crave, with
skiers and snowboarders normally beginning to shed their winter jackets and snow pants to start working on their tans as they carve their way down the snowy slopes. “I love spring skiing, and Bachelor has some of the best spring skiing, in my opinion,” said Ian Laimbeer, a 25-year old financial planner from Bend who typically makes weekly trips to the mountain. “Being able to ski as much as you want with the sunshine, I really like that. Last year I got a dozen days in skiing in swim trunks and a
T-shirt.” But just as the coronavirus pandemic closed down schools, put a halt to sports seasons and put heavy restrictions on which businesses can operate during the pandemic, winter recreational sports were put on hold as well. Mt. Bachelor ski area suspended all resort operations on March 14 and has remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. All events listed on its events calendar are canceled through May. The 2020 GrarviCross — a mountain biking competition — at the end of July is the only event listed that is still on schedule to take place. With the end of the winter sports season on the mountain, those who forked over as much as $1,199
for an adult full-season pass will not be able to use their passes for the remainder of 2020 ski season. Last week, the ski area 21 miles west of Bend sent emails to
season and multiday pass holders notifying them that they will receive vouchers that can be used for the following season. The amount of the voucher is determined by which of the passes someone purchased. “We are extremely appreciative of our pass holders and guests,” Mt. Bachelor said in a press release. “The vouchers are being offered in addition to Mt. Bachelor’s reimbursement of bookings impacted by COVID-19 such as pre-booked multi-day products, activities, lessons, rentals, Sunchaser Spring Passes and RendezVan RV and camping reservations, once resort suspension began on March 15.” Those who bought an adult full-season pass will receive a $150
voucher
, which can be used for pass products, lessons, and rentals in the next season. The vouchers can be used
until May 31, 2021. Multiday and nordic passes will also receive reimbursement vouchers.
Those who purchased a 12-day pass after Sept. 30 — with pass refund protection — can receive anywhere from $52 to $629
in vouchers depending on how many days the pass was used. Without pass refund protection, the voucher will be $100
. “It is nice that they were at least able to do something for everybody,” said Laimbeer, who gets $75
for his young-adult season pass. “I was looking forward to another couple months of skiing. We kinda got the short end of the stick there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.