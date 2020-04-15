Ethan Mawdsley was sore after a grueling lacrosse matchup against Sheldon High on Saturday. After all, he did score more than 2,000 points in the outing.
No, the Mountain View junior and his teammates did not defy social distancing guidelines to face off against the Irish in Eugene, as was originally scheduled. But that didn’t stop the teams from competing.
When the Cougars opened the season with practices the first week of March, Mountain View boys lacrosse coach Dan Marut started by passing along a motivational quote for his players to ponder and to apply to their everyday lives.
The message that kicked off the 2020 season would end up foreshadowing the weeks ahead: “One thing that cannot be recycled is wasted time.”
More than a month into the coronavirus pandemic — which closed schools and canceled the spring sports season, including practice — time is abundant for high school athletes who are stuck at home. So Marut devised the Quarantine Competition as a way for his team to compete against the teams on its schedule without breaking public health protocols.
Teams score points for various exercises. A player scores one point for each push-up, sit-up, air squat and lunge; 10 points per burpee; and 15 points for each mile ran or 20-yard sprint. There also must be at least one lacrosse-specific exercise — such as wall ball, dodging, shooting or footwork — completed to score 40 points.
While the competition is meant to be between two teams, the residual effect of the contest has led to athletes competing more with themselves and their teammates.
“Part of the lesson that we try and teach kids is that you aren’t always in competition with the other team, you are in competition with yourself,” Marut said. “Can you be better than you were the day before? This really brings it out.”
Throughout the season, the number of points an individual has scored has grown exponentially from less than 100 points per player early in the season, to some exceeding 2,000 points in a matchup.
“The bar continues to get raised,” said Mawdsley, who scored 2,215 points and earned MVP honors against Sheldon for doing 200 burpees and a handful of other exercises. “I think other teams are starting to put more points on the board. For us, it’s about outworking other teams and outworking each other. We are all just trying to push each other to be better through the point system.”
Is it the type of season the Cougars — or any other high school team in Oregon — had envisioned or had hoped for this spring? Of course not. But, it is just another example of finding ways to compete in sports in a world currently without them.
“Our team does a really good job of staying radically positive even through our toughest losses,” Mawdsley said. “I think the Quarantine Challenges have been really helpful with keeping that going.”
Marut believes that during these circumstances, as challenging as they are for the student-athletes, there is still valuable teaching points that can be applied when the time comes to return to competing on the field.
“These kids are learning some really hard lessons that people don’t really learn until later in life,” Marut said. “A lot of these kids are learning now about opportunities and how sometimes those opportunities aren’t going to be there anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.