Mosaic Medical’s old mobile clinic didn’t have air conditioning or heat.
The 27-year-old modified RV also didn’t have a refrigerator for vaccines, or a stable source of water for hand-washing.
Those are all big concerns if you’re trying to run a medical clinic on wheels in Central Oregon, where weather conditions vary widely between seasons, according to Casey Sadahiro, Mosaic’s community outreach coordinator.
“The older unit, people would look at it and go, ‘gosh, a clinic’s running in this?’” Sadahiro told The Bulletin on Tuesday.
As the outreach coordinator, Sadahiro drives the health care provider’s mobile unit, connects with patients and manages the technical parts of the outreach operation. He’s also keenly aware of the challenges the aging vehicle has caused the staff.
But now, Sadahiro’s got a new rig to drive: a 2019 Ford Winnebago.
Mosaic received its new mobile clinic over the weekend and will launch its operations Wednesday. This one is complete with temperature control, a fridge for vaccines and will handle better in winter road conditions. It also has running water.
That all means the clinic, which currently serves about 500 patients a year, will be able to bring more services to more people throughout the year.
“This unit serves the most vulnerable patients we have in the community,” said Carla Stevens, Mosaic’s chief operating officer.
Stevens hopes the new rig will do more of that by drawing in new patients with its cleanly designed exterior. She also plans to offer more vaccines with the new clinic instead of just flu shots once a year.
Mosaic’s new RV, which cost about $335,000, was custom-built and paid for with donations.
The mobile clinic program has been operating since 2013, going to locations around Central Oregon to provide free medical services to those in need. All of the clinic’s patients face housing insecurity, Stevens says, and many face unsheltered homelessness.
Often, patients of the clinic can’t make it to a brick-and-mortar health care provider because they live too far away or don’t have access to a vehicle. So, the mobile clinic comes to them to provide health care, like family care and medication assistance, as well as what Stevens calls “wraparound care.”
That includes support services beyond traditional health care — like assistance enrolling for the Oregon Health Plan or finding stable housing. The services are free and don’t have any qualification requirements.
“We’re not interested in your status as a citizen or anything else,” Stevens said. “We’re just interested in providing quality care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.