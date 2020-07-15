More than 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center in Bend, according to Deschutes County Health Services.
After four days of testing staff and residents, contact tracers are working to determine the origin of the infection, said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director. It all began with one person testing positive on Saturday,July 11, he said. Over the weekend, county health officials started testing residents and staff as they came to work.
Not all the test results are in, Conway said.
“We know there’s been a number of individuals infected, but we’re not far enough along to describe the routes of the infection,” he said. “We know of at least 20, primarily residents, some workers.
“We don’t know why this happened. We’re certainly concerned about other facilities having this happen.”
The news of an outbreak comes on the heels of the announcement of the first Deschutes County death from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The 63-year-old man who had underlying health issues was one of four Oregon residents who died that day.
During the week ending Sunday, July 12, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 22 deaths, twice as many deaths as the previous week and 2,043 new cases of COVID-19 infection, a 7% increase from the previous week.
As of Wednesday, there have been 13,081 COVID-19 cases in Oregon, and 247 Oregonians have died from the virus, health officials report.
Statewide 499 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Oregon and 42 people have died, according to a weekly report released on Thursday by state health officials.
At the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center, none of the individuals who have tested positive are clinically ill or needing hospitalization, Conway said.
According to the Department of Human Services website, once a facility is found to have active cases of COVID-19, the facility must post a sign restricting admission. Currently staff from the human services department and the Oregon Health Authority are working with the county to implement protocols, according to county health services.
Visitors have been limited since March 17, but when the state entered Phase 2 of reopening some long-term care centers allowed outdoor family visitations. Mt. Bachelor Memory Care did not allow outdoor visitation, said Mallory DaCosta, Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend executive director.
“My heart breaks for our community members directly impacted by this outbreak,” said Bend Mayor Sally Russell. “As a community we must understand the urgency and necessity for each and every one of us, resident or visitor, to do our very best to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”
Now that a positive case has been identified at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center, new residents will not be accepted and additional limits will be placed on visitors, according to the human services website. The facility’s residents have been segregated to limit exposure, DaCosta said.
All family members have been contacted about the outbreak, Conway said.
“The residents are struggling,” DaCosta said. “They don’t always want to wear masks. The staff is devastated. They can’t believe it. They do a hard job and could use the support of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.