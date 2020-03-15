A 70-year-old veteran died Saturday at a Portland hospital from COVID-19, the first known fatality in Oregon as the number of people testing positive for the disease continues to increase.
Oregon officials said the patient, who had underlying health conditions, was diagnosed on March 10 and died at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center.
“The individual had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating,” the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement Saturday.
The Health Authority also said testing established six more individuals were infected with the disease, bringing Oregon’s total to 36. The state was awaiting results from another 225 tests and 333 people who may have had contact with individuals are being monitored for symptoms.
One new case was reported from the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, the ninth so far from there. The home cares for 151 veterans.
Leaders again implored Oregonians to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by following basic health tips and avoiding mass gatherings.
“I ask you to join me in honoring this person’s memory by taking the steps we know are necessary to prevent the further spread of this disease,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a Saturday night statement. “We must do all we can to slow the spread of this disease: avoid large events, follow social distancing protocols and, above all, stay home when sick.”
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer, said the community spread of the disease “is something we’ve been expecting. It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes and staying home if you’re sick.”
The developments came as Oregon took a sharp turn to living in an era of a communicable disease that state officials say now could strike 75,000 Oregonians.
With all public schools closed effective Monday school districts across the state cobbled together plans to provide free food to make up for missed meals at school.
In community after community, life was being altered by cancellations, frenzy shopping, and local governments struggling to keep up with almost hourly changes.
The cities of Redmond and Hood River, for instance, announced they were suspending all public meetings.
In Medford, a Jackson County Justice Court judge granted 60-day extensions to those required to appear in court for traffic tickets.
Across the state, small retailers and restaurants decided to close. Nike, the Oregon-based shoe manufacturer, announced Sunday morning it was closing all its stores in Oregon and across the U.S.
To deal with panic buying, Fred Meyer announced it had immediate openings in its stores to help restock shelves and clear stores. Winco, the discount grocer typically open around the clock, said it would close late at night to give its employees time to resupply and clean stores.
While health officials confronted the spread of COVID-19, state and local officials are considering the economic impacts, ensuring employers and business owners are aware of low-interest loan programs and other services to cushion what is likely to be a hard blow to Oregon’s economy.
On Saturday night, state Rep. Cheri Helt, a Bend Republican, called for an immediate $1.6 billion distribution to Oregon taxpayers, accelerating kicker tax credits due later this year. She proposed checks be sent directly to taxpayers by Memorial Day and called on legislative leaders to convene a 24-hour special session within the next two weeks.
“The Legislature should lead now to help families and small businesses weather this financial storm,” Helt said in a statement. “School closures, shutdowns and social distancing are critical to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but they also mean financial hardships for the wallets and jobs of Oregon families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.