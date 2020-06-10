MLS to restart in Florida on July 8
MLS on Wednesday announced its return to competition by unveiling a World Cup-style tournament without spectators in greater Orlando, Florida, starting July 8.
All 26 teams will stay at a Disney resort — an MLS bubble, so to speak — and play three first-round matches apiece in the “MLS Is Back Tournament” at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage, culminating with the Aug. 11 final.
The first-round games will count toward the regular season, which was suspended in mid-March after two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play,” Commissioner Don Garber said in a written statement.
Knockout matches tied at the end of regulation will skip overtime and proceed directly to a penalty-kick tiebreaker.
The tournament champion will earn a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, the international competition featuring teams from all over North and Central America and the Caribbean. The MLS event will also offer a $1.1 million prize pool.
Clubs that face restrictions on full training in their home markets will be allowed to arrive in Orlando as early as June 24. All teams must report to Orlando no later than seven days before their first match.
The league will conduct a draw Thursday to determine the first-round groups.
MLS said it plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in home markets, followed by the playoffs and MLS Cup. “The final number of matches and the schedule for the remainder of the 2020 MLS regular season will be announced in the coming weeks,” the league said.
— The Washington Post
