Proposal has teams playing in Orlando
With no indications of when it could resume the season in home markets, MLS has proposed placing all 26 teams in the Orlando area this summer and playing competitive matches without spectators at the Disney sports complex and possibly other locations, multiple people familiar with the plan said.
The players, coaches and support staff, numbering more than 1,000, would live under quarantine at one of the large resorts near Disney World for an undetermined length of time.
Teams would practice and play primarily at ESPN Wide World of Sports, which sits on 220 acres in central Florida. Disney-owned ESPN is one of MLS’s broadcast partners.
The league is expected to accelerate plans over the next two weeks and set the framework for resuming the season.
In jurisdictions where such activities are permitted, several teams have begun voluntary individual workouts. The league has postponed all matches until at least June 8, though the realistic timetable stretches deeper into the summer.
MLS hopes to soon allow players to begin training as part of small groups in local markets, a step the Bundesliga took last month before ramping up operations. The elite German circuit will resume this weekend with matches played without spectators.
— The Washington Post
